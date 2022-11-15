UrduPoint.com

Russia To Remain Significant Cyber Threat To US Networks - Mayorkas

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Russia will remain a significant cyber security threat to US networks and critical infrastructure in response to international pressure following the start of its special military operation in Ukraine, US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russia will remain a significant cyber security threat to US networks and critical infrastructure in response to international pressure following the start of its special military operation in Ukraine, US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.

"Russia will likely remain a significant threat to U.S. networks, data, and critical infrastructure as it refines and employs sophisticated cyber espionage, influence, and attack capabilities, particularly in response to international pressure following its invasion of Ukraine," Mayorkas said in a prepared testimony for the House Committee on Homeland Security.

According to Mayorkas' assessment, ransomware attacks targeting U.S. networks will increase in the near and long term because cybercriminals have developed effective business models to increase their financial gain, the likelihood of success, and anonymity.

In October, Rep. Jim Langevin, co-founder of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus, said that the United States had not seen the sort of large-scale cyber-attacks from Russia that were anticipated given Washington's involvement with Ukraine.

