Russia to Remain 'Top Cyber Threat' - US Intel Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia will remain a top cyber threat to the United States by employing refined espionage and cyber attack capabilities, the US intelligence community said in its annual threat assessment report released on Tuesday.

"We assess that Russia will remain a top cyber threat as it refines and employs its espionage, influence, and attack capabilities," the report said.