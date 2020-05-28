Russia to Renew Invitation to WWII Victory Parade for Macron - Diplomat

Russia will send new invitations to the military parade in Moscow, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, to all the participants, including French President Emmanuel Macron, the head of the Foreign Ministry's First European Department has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia will send new invitations to the military parade in Moscow, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, to all the participants, including French President Emmanuel Macron, the head of the Foreign Ministry's First European Department has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Renewed invitations will be sent to all the participants, including the president of the French Republic," Aleksey Paramonov said, when asked about Macron's possible visit to Moscow.

Macron planned to come to Moscow to attend the Victory Day parade, which was due to take place on May 9. However, a decision was made to postpone the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that the parade would be held on June 24.