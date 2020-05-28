UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Renew Invitation To WWII Victory Parade For Macron - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:32 PM

Russia to Renew Invitation to WWII Victory Parade for Macron - Diplomat

Russia will send new invitations to the military parade in Moscow, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, to all the participants, including French President Emmanuel Macron, the head of the Foreign Ministry's First European Department has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia will send new invitations to the military parade in Moscow, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, to all the participants, including French President Emmanuel Macron, the head of the Foreign Ministry's First European Department has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Renewed invitations will be sent to all the participants, including the president of the French Republic," Aleksey Paramonov said, when asked about Macron's possible visit to Moscow.

Macron planned to come to Moscow to attend the Victory Day parade, which was due to take place on May 9. However, a decision was made to postpone the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that the parade would be held on June 24.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin May June World War Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes police for l ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft Increases Hydrocarbon Produc ..

1 minute ago

11 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Spain says Nissan to shut Barcelona car plant empl ..

1 minute ago

Russia, France Elaborating Proposals on COVID-19 R ..

1 minute ago

SAS loss deepens as lockdowns choke air travel

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.