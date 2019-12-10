Russia to Request Extradition of Fraud Suspect UEC Top Manager Korshunov From Italy

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will ask Italy to extradite Alexander Korshunov, a top ,manager of the Russian state corporation Rostec's subsidiary United Engine Corporation (UEC), spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russia will ask Italy to extradite Alexander Korshunov, a top ,manager of the Russian state corporation Rostec's subsidiary United Engine Corporation (UEC), spokesperson for Russia 's Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said.

Korshunov is also wanted by the United States, Italy is expected to a decide on the issue on Thursday.

"Due to the fact that Korshunov is currently in Italy, his extradition to Russia has been initiated in order to prosecute him for committed crimes," Petrenko said.

Korshunov, who was arrested in absentia on charges of large-scale fraud in early November and put on the international wanted list in Russia, is facing up to 10 years in prison.

He was detained on August 30 at the Naples airport at the request of the United States, which accuses him of of conspiring to steal trade secrets from a US aviation company, along with Maurizio Bianchi, former director of the Italian aerospace company Avio S.p.A.