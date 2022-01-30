Russia to Request NATO, OSCE to Clarify Security Commitments - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Russia will request the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to clarify their obligation not to strengthen security at the expense of the security of other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Today, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are sending an official request to our counterparts in the countries of the Alliance and the OSCE with an urgent request to explain how they intend to fulfill the obligation not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others.

If they do not intend to, then explain why," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One "Sunday Time" program.

The minister also noted that the response of NATO and the OSCE will be key in determining further proposals, about which Russian President Vladimir Putin will be informed.

"Each time it turns out that the line that they (NATO countries) have to defend is moving eastward. Now it has already come close to Ukraine. They also want to drag this country there. Although it is clear that Ukraine is not ready and will make no contribution to strengthening NATO security," Lavrov added.