UrduPoint.com

Russia To Request UN Security Council Vote On Its Draft Resolution On Ukraine - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Russia to Request UN Security Council Vote on Its Draft Resolution on Ukraine - Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia plans to request a vote at the UN Security Council on its draft resolution on Ukraine in the nearest future, Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"We have received several requests for co-sponsorship since then and plan to ask for the vote on our draft in Security Council in the nearest future," Polyanskiy said via Telegram on Monday.

The deputy envoy also said the information that Russia has withdrawn the document that has been spread by Western diplomats is not true.

"We announced that our draft remains in blue and we decided to give some time to our Security Council and General Assembly partners who face unprecedented pressure from the West to have more consultations with their capitals," he added.

Polyanskiy called the draft resolution a necessary support for humanitarian agencies on the ground and urged UN Security Council to adopt this document.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation in Ukraine responding to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukraine troops. In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia Vote Luhansk Donetsk United States February From

Recent Stories

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' ..

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Force ..

1 hour ago
 US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Comm ..

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - S ..

1 hour ago
 US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Explo ..

US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks ..

1 hour ago
 Senators spar over first Black woman for US Suprem ..

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Sheh ..

PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Shehryar Afridi

1 hour ago
 Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>