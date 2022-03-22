Russia to Request UN Security Council Vote on Its Draft Resolution on Ukraine - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia plans to request a vote at the UN Security Council on its draft resolution on Ukraine in the nearest future, Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"We have received several requests for co-sponsorship since then and plan to ask for the vote on our draft in Security Council in the nearest future," Polyanskiy said via Telegram on Monday.

The deputy envoy also said the information that Russia has withdrawn the document that has been spread by Western diplomats is not true.

"We announced that our draft remains in blue and we decided to give some time to our Security Council and General Assembly partners who face unprecedented pressure from the West to have more consultations with their capitals," he added.

Polyanskiy called the draft resolution a necessary support for humanitarian agencies on the ground and urged UN Security Council to adopt this document.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation in Ukraine responding to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukraine troops. In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.