Russia to Require More Weapons Even After End of Operation in Ukraine - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia would need more weapons even after the end of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"I think that we still have a certain way to go, we need a reserve for the future. This is absolutely obvious. We will need more weapons even after the end of the operation," Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.