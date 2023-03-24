UrduPoint.com

Russia To Require More Weapons Even After End Of Operation In Ukraine - Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Russia to Require More Weapons Even After End of Operation in Ukraine - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia would need more weapons even after the end of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"I think that we still have a certain way to go, we need a reserve for the future. This is absolutely obvious. We will need more weapons even after the end of the operation," Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

51 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

56 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

8 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.