Russia To Resist Western Attempts To Blackmail Regional Allies - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Russia to Resist Western Attempts to Blackmail Regional Allies - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russia sees no threat from the recent flurry of diplomacy between Central Asia and the West but will resist the West's attempts to play off regional allies against it, the top Russian diplomat said Tuesday.

"If they truly mean to cooperate on equal terms, transparently, for the benefit of all and in line with international laws, there is no reason for concern," Lavrov told a news conference.

"But if instead of cooperating under the aforementioned principles the West tries to blackmail our allies into sabotaging their ties with Russia to the detriment of their national interests we will speak out clearly against such attempts," he added.

The Russian foreign minister said after a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Murat Nurtleu, that Kazakhstan and other allies at the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization understood the West's intentions.

