Russia to Respect Result of US Presidential Election Whoever Wins - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia will respect the result of the upcoming US presidential election whoever wins, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"I will not comment the situation with their election. It is their law and their election system.

Any comment I make will be interpreted as an attempt to interfere in internal affairs. I will just say this as Russian President Vladimir Putin has said more than once we will respect any result of the election and the will of the US people," Lavrov told the RTVI broadcaster.

The presidential election will be held on November 3. Incumbent President Donald Trump will run for re-election. Joe Biden will run as the candidate of the Democratic Party.