Russia To Respond Appropriately To Deployment Of US Nuclear Weapons In Europe - Kremlin
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russia will respond accordingly to the deployment of US nuclear weapons in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"It does cause concern," Peskov said, commenting on whether the fact of the deployment of US nuclear weapons in Europe causes concern in the Kremlin, adding that Russia will respond appropriately.