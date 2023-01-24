UrduPoint.com

Russia To Respond Harshly To Latvia Lowering Level Of Diplomatic Ties - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Latvia's decision to downgrade the level of its diplomatic relations with Russia is unfounded, and Moscow will harshly respond to such hostile actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Latvia's decision to downgrade the level of its diplomatic relations with Russia is unfounded, and Moscow will harshly respond to such hostile actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Latvia announced it was downgrading the level of diplomatic relations with Russia starting February 24. Latvia said its decision was made in solidarity with Estonia.

"This manifestation of new unfriendly steps taken by Riga is not a surprise to anyone. It is a natural result of the ruling Latvian elite's policy aimed at the consistent destruction of bilateral relations. The authorities clearly do not care about the consequences of this action for the country and its people. We will, of course, respond harshly to any such hostile actions," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry also noted that Riga's so-called solidarity with other Baltic States was evident in its "cave-like Russophobia" and hostility towards anything Russian.

"The arguments (for the decision) given now by the Latvian side are groundless and far-fetched," the ministry added.

The ministry further accused Latvia of trying to "satisfy" its most anti-Russian allies.

Latvia demanded that Russian Ambassador Mikhail Vanin leave the republic before February 24 and recalled its ambassador to Moscow, Maris Riekstins, on the same date. After February 24, the countries will be represented by charges d'affaires.

On Monday, Moscow lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia after the Estonian Foreign Ministry required that Russia reduce the number of staff in its embassy in Tallinn starting February 1. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre and asked him to leave the country by February 7, at the same time as Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev would leave Estonia.

