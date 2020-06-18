Russia to Respond If Germany Takes Measures on Khangoshvili Case - Diplomat

Berlin's claims of complicity of Russian state agencies in the killing of a Georgian citizen in Germany are groundless, Russia will respond if Germany takes measures on this, Ambassador Sergey Nechayev said Thursday

Earlier on Thursday Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Nechayev was summoned to the ministry because of the case. The Federal prosecutors said on the same day that the case of a Russian national suspected of committing the murder was sent to court.

"The charges include a statement that the murder was carried out on orders of Russian state structures. This is still not supported by any facts or proof," Nechayev said in a statement.

Russia considers these accusations "groundless." These claims do little to facilitate the Russian-German relations, the diplomat said.

"As for threats heard from Berlin about potential future measures against Russia, there will be a response if these measures are carried out," Nechayev said.