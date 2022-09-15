Russia to Respond If US Decides to Supply Kiev With Long-Range Missiles - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Possible US deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine will make Washington a direct party to the conflict, in which case Moscow reserves the right to defend its territory by all available means, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The United States and its allies, who supply weapons to the Kiev regime, are actually becoming accomplices in its war crimes. If Washington decides to supply Kiev with long-range missiles, then it will cross the 'red line' and become a direct party to the conflict. We reserve the right to defend our territory by all means available to us," Zakharova told reporters.

The possible deliveries of missile weapons are comparable to the situation when US-made ground-based missiles, previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, capable of hitting targets on Russian territory, would be deployed in European countries, the diplomat said.

"In such a scenario, we will be forced to respond adequately, in my opinion, this is obvious. Such an irresponsible step will be extremely destabilizing, contribute to an additional increase in tension and provoke an arms race," she added.