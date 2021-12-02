Russia to Respond If US Imposes New Sanctions - Lavrov

Russia will react if Washington imposes new sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russia will react if Washington imposes new sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If new, as they say, infernal sanctions follow, then, of course, we will react. We cannot but react. How will we react? We'll see, I don't want to guess now what the West will decide on, threatening with some kind of financial sanctions, new sectoral ones.

This is a dead-end road, and ultimately it will turn against the very initiators of these illegitimate unilateral measures. I hope that this reflects not the regrettable fact that the Westerners have lost the ability to negotiate, but that the Russophobic current in NATO and the EU simply does not allow them to really engage in specific matters, move away from confrontation and do what the OSCE was created for," Lavrov told reporters.