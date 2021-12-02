UrduPoint.com

Russia To Respond If US Imposes New Sanctions - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:13 PM

Russia to Respond If US Imposes New Sanctions - Lavrov

Russia will react if Washington imposes new sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russia will react if Washington imposes new sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If new, as they say, infernal sanctions follow, then, of course, we will react. We cannot but react. How will we react? We'll see, I don't want to guess now what the West will decide on, threatening with some kind of financial sanctions, new sectoral ones.

This is a dead-end road, and ultimately it will turn against the very initiators of these illegitimate unilateral measures. I hope that this reflects not the regrettable fact that the Westerners have lost the ability to negotiate, but that the Russophobic current in NATO and the EU simply does not allow them to really engage in specific matters, move away from confrontation and do what the OSCE was created for," Lavrov told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Washington Road From

Recent Stories

Federal Supreme Council holds meeting in Hatta, Du ..

Federal Supreme Council holds meeting in Hatta, Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Russia Approves of US Involvement in Ukrainian Set ..

Russia Approves of US Involvement in Ukrainian Settlement Based on Minsk Deal - ..

2 seconds ago
 UN Staff Requested to Shelter in Place Amid Police ..

UN Staff Requested to Shelter in Place Amid Police Activity - Security Service

3 seconds ago
 Pb govt to introduce zero-NOC policy for investors ..

Pb govt to introduce zero-NOC policy for investors: CM

5 seconds ago
 DEA directs private schools not to raise fee by mo ..

DEA directs private schools not to raise fee by more than 5 pc

10 seconds ago
 Hassan Tariq National Ranking Tennis Championship ..

Hassan Tariq National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021: Yousaf Khalil stuns Aqee ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.