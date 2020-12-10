Russia to Respond in Kind to Amsterdam Expelling Two Russian Diplomats - Lawmaker

Moscow will respond in kind if media reports of Amsterdam expelling two Russians diplomats turn out to be true, chair of the upper chamber's committee on state sovereignty, Andrey Klimov, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Moscow will respond in kind if media reports of Amsterdam expelling two Russians diplomats turn out to be true, chair of the upper chamber's committee on state sovereignty, Andrey Klimov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported, citing the country's intelligence service, that Amsterdam had declared two Russian diplomats personae non gratae on suspicion of espionage.

"All such games with Russia always result in our responding in kind," the lawmaker said.