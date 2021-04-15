UrduPoint.com
Russia To Respond In Kind To Diplomatic Mission Staffers Expulsion From US - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russia will provide a tit-for-tat response to the US decision to expel 10 staffers of its diplomatic mission, it will expel employees of US special services who work in the embassy in Moscow undercover, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's committee for foreign affairs, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We will provide a mirror-like response ... Staffers of US special services who work in the US embassy undercover should not even wait for an official decision, time has come for them to pack their bags," Dzhabarov said.

More Stories From World

