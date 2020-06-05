UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Respond In Kind To Embassy Staffers Expulsion From Czech Republic - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:43 PM

Russia to Respond in Kind to Embassy Staffers Expulsion From Czech Republic - Lawmaker

Russia will respond in kind to the Czech Republic's decision to declare two staffers of the Russian Embassy personae non grata, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the upper house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russia will respond in kind to the Czech Republic's decision to declare two staffers of the Russian Embassy personae non grata, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the upper house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that two employee of the Russian embassy would be expelled in connection with the story about a Russian diplomat allegedly bringing ricin poison inside the country for assassinating officials involved in the dismantlement of a monument to a Soviet marshal.

"A tit-for-tat response will certainty follow," Dzhabarov said.

"I think this will make our relations worse, and this is a wrong move by the Czech Republic," the senior lawmaker added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Czech Republic Employment

Recent Stories

KP Speaker chairs meeting called to discuss modus ..

3 minutes ago

389 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in one day ..

3 minutes ago

Federation of International Hockey joins voices ag ..

3 minutes ago

US Conducts First Airstrikes on Taliban Since End ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy War College Holds 49Th convocation

20 minutes ago

Former Supreme Court judge to hear Umar Akmal appe ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.