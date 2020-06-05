Russia to Respond in Kind to Embassy Staffers Expulsion From Czech Republic - Lawmaker

Russia will respond in kind to the Czech Republic's decision to declare two staffers of the Russian Embassy personae non grata, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the upper house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that two employee of the Russian embassy would be expelled in connection with the story about a Russian diplomat allegedly bringing ricin poison inside the country for assassinating officials involved in the dismantlement of a monument to a Soviet marshal.

"A tit-for-tat response will certainty follow," Dzhabarov said.

"I think this will make our relations worse, and this is a wrong move by the Czech Republic," the senior lawmaker added.