MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Russia will respond in kind to Germany declaring two employees of the Russian Embassy personae non grata if they turn out to have diplomatic passports, Andrei Klimov, the deputy chair of the upper house's Committee on Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik.

The German Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day it had declared two employees of the embassy personae non grata over their suspected involvement in a murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin.

"There is an international rule, it was not made up by us, where expulsion of diplomats in response is expected, among other things. So Russia has all the reasons to do that," Klimov said, adding that this step would be taken if the expelled staff were diplomats.