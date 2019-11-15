UrduPoint.com
Russia To Respond In Kind To Lithuania's Pardon For 2 Russians - Intelligence Chief

Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

Russia to Respond in Kind to Lithuania's Pardon for 2 Russians - Intelligence Chief

Russia will retaliate with similar measures after Lithuania's pardon for two Russian citizens who were convicted on espionage charges there, Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergey Naryshkin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russia will retaliate with similar measures after Lithuania's pardon for two Russian citizens who were convicted on espionage charges there, Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergey Naryshkin said on Friday.

"As far as I know, there will be a tit-for-tat response," Naryshkin told reporters, when asked about Russia's possible reaction.

The office of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said earlier in the day that he had pardoned two Russian citizens, Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergey Moiseenko, who had been accused of engaging in espionage.

