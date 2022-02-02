Russia to Respond to Berlin Banning RT DE - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 11:27 PM

A German regulator's ban on the broadcasting of RT DE Productions will force Russia to take response measures in relation to German media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

According to the ministry, the regulator's decision shows that Russian concerns were ignored.

"This step deprives us of any other choice but to start implementing retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia, as well as internet services who have arbitrarily and unreasonably deleted the channel's accounts from their platforms," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry mentioned that the regulator banned RT DR despite it obtaining a license to broadcast in Europe from Serbia.

