Russia To Respond To Drone Attack On Kremlin With Concrete Actions - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia to Respond to Drone Attack on Kremlin With Concrete Actions - Lavrov

PANAJI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Moscow will not think about whether the drones attack on the Kremlin was a casus belli, a just cause for war, but respond with concrete actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, but they were disabled. Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

"I wouldn't think about the name or the terms here either. It was clearly a hostile act, it is quite clear that the Kiev terrorists could not have committed it behind their masters' back.

We will respond not by talking about whether it is a casus belli or not, but by concrete actions. We have a lot of patience - there is such a proverb 'Russians take long time to harness,' and so on," Lavrov said at a SCO foreign ministers summit in India.

The minister also noted that the fact that Kiev and Washington deny their involvement in the incident does not mean that they actually have nothing to do with it and anyone should believe them.

Additionally, he said that several SCO foreign ministers condemned the drone attack.

From May 4-5, Lavrov is participating in the summit of SCO foreign ministers in the Indian state of Goa.

More Stories From World

