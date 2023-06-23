Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Against Journalists - Foreign Ministry

Moscow will respond to sanctions against Russian journalists imposed by the European Union, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Moscow will respond to sanctions against Russian journalists imposed by the European Union, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The EU sanctions against Russian journalists will have a response. And it will target EU journalists, and in Brussels officials who made such a decision," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.