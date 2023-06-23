Open Menu

Russia To Respond To EU Sanctions Against Journalists - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Moscow will respond to sanctions against Russian journalists imposed by the European Union, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Moscow will respond to sanctions against Russian journalists imposed by the European Union, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The EU sanctions against Russian journalists will have a response. And it will target EU journalists, and in Brussels officials who made such a decision," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

