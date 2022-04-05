Moscow's response to the European Union's decision on expelling 19 employees of the Russian permanent mission will be appropriate, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Moscow's response to the European Union's decision on expelling 19 employees of the Russian permanent mission will be appropriate, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response," Zakharova told reporters.