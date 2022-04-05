UrduPoint.com

Russia To Respond To EU's Decision To Expel Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 09:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Moscow's response to the European Union's decision on expelling 19 employees of the Russian permanent mission will be appropriate, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response," Zakharova told reporters.

