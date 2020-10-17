UrduPoint.com
Russia to Respond to EU's Navalny Sanctions, May Target Ties With Berlin, Paris - Envoy

Russia will respond in kind to the European Union's sanctions over the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and these measures may target bilateral ties with Germany and France, the permanent representative to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, told Russian journalists

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Russia will respond in kind to the European Union's sanctions over the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and these measures may target bilateral ties with Germany and France, the permanent representative to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, told Russian journalists.

"Undoubtedly, mirror-like response measures will be taken.

Since the introduced sanctions are personal, the response will obviously be personal as well," Chizhov said.

"It is logical to assume that the retaliatory measures may affect Moscow's bilateral relations with Berlin and Paris, because no one conceals that they were behind this step," the diplomat added.

The envoy noted that Russia sees the fresh restrictions as "unilateral, unlawful measures, just like all previous retributions." He stressed that the UN Security Council was the only body that had the mandate to introduce sanctions.

