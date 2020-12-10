Russia to Respond to Expulsion of 2 Diplomats From Netherlands - Embassy

Moscow will retaliate against the declaration of two Russian diplomats personae non grata in the Netherlands, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Moscow will retaliate against the declaration of two Russian diplomats personae non grata in the Netherlands, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said.

Earlier in the day, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported, citing the country's General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), that the Netherlands had accused two Russian diplomats of "espionage," declared them personae non grata and ordered to leave the country.

The Russian Embassy has confirmed receipt of a note from the Dutch Foreign Ministry declaring two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission personae non grata for alleged "activities incompatible with their diplomatic status."

At the same time, no evidence of their illegal actions on the territory of the country was presented, the embassy noted.

"Retaliatory measures from our side will follow," the diplomatic mission said.