Russia will respond to the expulsion of the first secretary of the Russian Embassy in Sofia from Bulgaria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022)

"It (the recation) is unchanged we will respond," Zakharova said.

The Bulgarian prosecutor's office said earlier that the Russian diplomat, whom it calls the "first secretary" of the embassy, was engaged in "intelligence activities", while not specifying his name. Earlier, Bulgaria declared 10 Russian diplomats personae non gratae. Russia promised to respond to the expulsion of diplomats.