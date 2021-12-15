UrduPoint.com

Russia To Respond To Expulsion Of Two Diplomats From Berlin - Foreign Ministry

Russia to Respond to Expulsion of Two Diplomats From Berlin - Foreign Ministry

Moscow will respond to the expulsion of two diplomats from Berlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Moscow will respond to the expulsion of two diplomats from Berlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Germany has declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non gratae over the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

"Berlin's unfriendly actions will not remain without an adequate response. In the near future, a statement will be made in this regard," Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik that Berlin's decision will prevent the new government from improving relations with Moscow.

