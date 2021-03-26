UrduPoint.com
Russia To Respond To Growing NATO Presence In Black Sea - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russia to Respond to Growing NATO Presence in Black Sea - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia will take appropriate measures in response to the growing NATO military presence in the Black Sea, but the alliance is looking for the threat in the wrong place, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the Friday briefing.

"The short response to the question on how we will ensure our own security is, as you know, the usual 'adequately,'" Zakharova stated.

The spokeswoman stressed that NATO is looking for a threat in the wrong place.

"New challenges and threats that gather over NATO do not come from the East, from Moscow or from Russia.

New challenges and threats are the pandemic, financial and economic instability, human rights issues and their politicization., other unresolved problems of the West, such as racism, nationalism, discrimination," she added.

On Wednesday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg claimed that Russia "has not responded positively" to the military alliance's invitation to hold talks within the framework of the NATO-Russia Council. Russia's Foreign Ministry refuted the claims on Friday, calling them "lies."

