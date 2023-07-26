Open Menu

Russia To Respond To Moldova's Decision To Cut Diplomatic Staff - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Moldova's decision to reduce the number of Russian diplomats in the country will not be left without a response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Igor Zaharov, an adviser to Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, said that as many as 22 Russian diplomats and 23 members of technical staff will leave the Russian Embassy in Chisinau.

"Of course, such steps, according to diplomatic rules, do not remain without reciprocity," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Moldova deliberately pursues hostile policy towards Russia but this kind of decisions are not supported by the population.

"This is a continuation of unfriendly behavior from the current leadership of the republic in relation to our country," Peskov said.

