Russia to Respond to New EU Sanctions Related to Navalny - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Moscow will respond to the European Union's new sanctions related to the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

The European Union's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) launched on Monday a technical procedure to draft a new list of sanctions to be imposed within the global human rights sanctions regime, the new restrictions are expected to target Russians who played a role in the arrest of Navalny, a source in the EU told Sputnik.

"Of course, there will be a reaction from our side," Grushko told reporters.