Russia to Respond to New Sanctions Imposed by US, Canada - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) New sanctions against Moscow imposed by the United States and Canada will not be left without a response, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"The hostile actions of the United States and Canada, which have declared an all-out 'hybrid war' against Russia, will, of course, receive a proper response and will not remain unanswered," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.