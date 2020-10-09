UrduPoint.com
Russia To Respond To Possible EU Sanctions Over Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry

Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia to Respond to Possible EU Sanctions Over Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Moscow will respond to possible EU sanctions against Russia over the Alexey Navalny case, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Sanctions, stop lists, restrictive measures, in international relations they always lead to one thing ” retaliatory measures. Symmetrical, parallel or similar, it doesn't matter. But retaliatory measures are the realities of international relations," Zakharova told the Dozhd broadcaster, answering whether Moscow would respond if Berlin, Paris and other countries impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny incident.

"The question is not this, but what they want to achieve by this, what is the goal setting? Find out the truth, figure it out? If this is the goal, then what do the sanctions have to do with it," she said.

The incident with Navalny is only a pretext for the possible introduction of sanctions against Russia, which have long been prepared, Zakharova said.

"We need to decide what is reality. In our opinion, this is the second situation when sanctions were already being developed somewhere deep, when, apparently, the biological clock of the West already matured to introduce new sanctions against our country, it needed a pretext, a motive, a story," the spokeswoman said.

