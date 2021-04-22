UrduPoint.com
Russia To Respond To Potential Coordinated Expulsion Of Diplomats From EU - Zakharova

Russia will surely respond to a possible coordinated expulsion of diplomats from the EU countries in light of the crisis in Moscow-Prague relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"We will respond to those decisions that are directed against us ... They [the West] every day call each other to do something, they have reached the limit in this absurd logic, to the point of disrespect for their own citizens ... They are stuck in this crazy Russophobia," Zakharova said during a briefing.

