Russia To Respond To Romania's Decision To Expel Embassy Employees - Foreign Ministry

Published June 08, 2023

Russia to Respond to Romania's Decision to Expel Embassy Employees - Foreign Ministry

Moscow will respond to Becharest's decision to expel over 50 Russian embassy employees from the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Moscow will respond to Becharest's decision to expel over 50 Russian embassy employees from the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said that 50 Russian embassy employees have to leave Romania within 30 days.

"As the Russian side said before, Russia will give an appropriate answer," the Russian ministry said.

