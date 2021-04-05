UrduPoint.com
Russia To Respond To Ukrainian Sanctions In Line With National Interests - Kremlin

Russia will respond to Ukraine's new sanctions in such a way that it will be in line with national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia will respond to Ukraine's new sanctions in such a way that it will be in line with national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian international cooperation agency, and a number of Russian enterprises.

"You know that nobody canceled the principle of reciprocity, of course, the Russian side will react in such a way and in a way that best suits our own interests," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said, when talking about Ukrainian sanctions, that "everything" will be broken soon with no space left for reciprocity.

"We will soon reach such a level of relations with Ukraine that there will no longer be room for reciprocity. Both for the first steps, and for steps on the basis of reciprocity. We will tear apart everything. This is bad. And such news can [be met] only with deep regret," Peskov said.

