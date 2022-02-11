UrduPoint.com

Russia To Respond To US, NATO On Security Guarantees Soon - Defense Minister

Russia has considered answers of Washington and NATO on security guarantees and will respond soon, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a meeting with his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace, on Friday

Shoigu also said that hopefully sides will be able to discuss issues related to reducing tensions in Europe during the meeting.

"Now all these (responses) are considered. I think we will respond in near future," Shoigu said.

