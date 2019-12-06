Russia to Respond to US Sanctions Imposed Over Alleged Cybercrimes

Russia will not leave unanswered the US sanctions that Washington hasimposed against Russian individuals and companies over alleged cybercrimes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

The US Treasury announced on Thursday that the United States has imposed sanctions on 17 individuals allegedly linked to a Russia-based cybercriminal organization called Evil Corp that coordinated malware attacks to steal some $100 million in 40 countries.

"If the United States had real evidence, it would have asked the Russian competent authorities to conduct an investigation, for example, on the basis of the bilateral 1999 Treaty on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters. As far as we know, no such requests have been received," the ministry said in a commentary.

"Like the previous American attacks, this one will also not go unanswered," the ministry stressed.