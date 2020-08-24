UrduPoint.com
Russia To Restore Sea Launch Floating Cosmodrome - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russia will restore the Sea Launch floating cosmodrome that was transported into the country from the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters on Monday.

"The Start will definitely be restored.

We talked to the president about this, I reported on the preliminary results from the working group that was set up on my request," the official said on the sidelines of the Army-2020 military forum.

"The preliminary estimate to restore the Sea Launch is about 35 billion rubles [$471million]," the deputy prime minister said.

More Stories From World

