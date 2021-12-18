UrduPoint.com

Russia To Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Russia's COVID-19 response center said that travel from Kenya would be restricted starting Sunday to curb the spread of the virus.

The curbs take effect at midnight Moscow time on December 19 (21:00GMT Dec. 18), a statement read.

Foreigners living in Kenya and those who traveled to the eastern African nation in the past 14 days will be banned from entering Russia.

This comes two days after Kenya confirmed its first case of infection with the highly-mutated Omicron variant. Russia has also barred travel from several southern African countries over virus concerns.

