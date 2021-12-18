UrduPoint.com

Russia To Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Russia's COVID-19 response center said that travel from Kenya would be restricted starting Sunday to curb the spread of the virus.

The curbs take effect at midnight Moscow time on December 19 (21:00GMT Dec. 18), a statement read.

Foreigners living in Kenya and those who traveled to the eastern African nation in the past 14 days will be banned from entering Russia.

This comes two days after Kenya confirmed its first case of infection with the highly-mutated Omicron variant. Russia has also barred travel from several southern African countries over virus concerns.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kenya December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

2 seconds ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

4 seconds ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

6 seconds ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

7 seconds ago
 US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russ ..

US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser ..

4 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Says 2 New Draft Agreemen ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says 2 New Draft Agreements Drawn Up During Vienna Talk ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.