Russia to Resume Development of Super Heavy Carrier Rocket in 2024 - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The work on the development of Russia's super heavy carrier rocket will be resumed in 2024, the program has already been finalized and sent for approval, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russian space corporation Roscosmos, has told Sputnik.

"(We are) planning it. We have an order from (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin). The program as a project has already been finalized and sent out for approval. We have a deadline next year; we must already start designing it," Borisov said.

The development of Russia's super heavy carrier rocket was suspended in February 2021. Dmitry Rogozin, the then-head of Roscosmos, said that it was necessary not to create a rocket based on technologies developed some 20 years ago but to use the latest technologies in its design. It was suggested that the development could be resumed after the revision of the rocket's design ” instead of using high-thrust liquid oxygen-kerosene engines, it would have methane-powered engines.