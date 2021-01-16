Russia to Resume Flights to Finland, Vietnam, India, Qatar on January 27 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Russia will resume air traffic with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar starting January 27, the country's response center against COVID-19 said Saturday.

According to a statement by the center, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova earlier chaired its meeting.

"Per the discussion that took place and taking into account the epidemiological situation in some countries, the center made the decision to renew international air traffic on the mutual basis with the following countries, starting January 27, 2021: Vietnam (Moscow-Hanoi, two times a week); India (Moscow-Delhi, two times a week); Finland (Moscow-Helsinki, two times a week, and St.Petersburg-Helsinki, two times a week); Qatar (Moscow-Doha, three times a week)," the statement reads.

"Apart from that, it was decided to increase the number of regular flights to Egypt via the Moscow-Cairo route up to five times a week," the statement added.