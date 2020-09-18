UrduPoint.com
Russia To Resume Flights With Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus From September 21

Fri 18th September 2020

Russia to Resume Flights With Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus From September 21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia will resume flights with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus from September 21, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Following the meeting, a decision was made to resume international flights from September 21 with Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan), Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek) and Belarus (Minsk) on a reciprocal basis," the statement says.

Flights to these states will be carried out on a reciprocal basis once a week, the center said.

Russia will also resume flights with South Korea since September 27, it said.

Russia will also stop all evacuation flights on September 21, it said.

"As an alternative to eevacuation flights, planes returning to Russia after carrying out cargo, cargo-passenger and transit flights will be used on a commercial basis," it added.

