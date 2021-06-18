Russia to Resume Flights With Number of Countries From June 28 - Golikova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russia has decided to resume flights with a number of countries starting from June 28, including the United States, Italy, Belgium and Cyprus, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that during the discussion at the meeting of the response center, a number of decisions were made to open air traffic with some countries from June 28, 2021 ... A decision was made to resume air traffic on a regular basis with restrictions on the number of flights with the United States (Moscow - Washington and Moscow - New York), the Kingdom of Belgium on the Moscow - Brussels route," Golikova said during a briefing.

The deputy prime minister also said that Russia is resuming flights to and from Bulgaria, Italy, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Ireland and Jordan.

Moreover, the response center made a decision to include citizens of China and Liechtenstein in the list of those who can enter Russia.

"The response center made a decision that will be proposed to the head of the government for approval on the inclusion of citizens of China and Liechtenstein, since there is no air communication with him, in the list of foreign states whose citizens and persons holding a residence permit or other document confirming permanent residence in these countries, may enter Russia," Golikova said.