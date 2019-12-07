Russia to Resume Gas Supplies Beneficial to Ukraine If Moscow, Kiev Reach Deal - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Russia will restore its direct gas supplies on conditions favorable to Ukraine, in the event that the two sides agree on all points of a deal, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

"We are ready to work under the European legislation. But we need to reach agreement on all essential terms of this deal. And then, we can restore cooperation, including our gas supplies to Ukraine. By the way, this will be beneficial to Ukrainian citizens," Medvedev said in the Russian Vesti v Subbotu tv program.

He added that Russia was "fully satisfied" with Ukraine actively incorporating European legislation, but emphasized that Kiev should do it in time.

The current 10-year agreement between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz for the transit of Russian gas via Ukrainian territory expires at the end of 2019. In November, Gazprom officially proposed to Naftogaz to extend the contract or to sign a new deal for one year taking into consideration the forecast for the European Union's gas demand. At the same time, Gazprom said it was waiting for Ukraine's position regarding its readiness to directly purchase Russian gas starting in 2020.