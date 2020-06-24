UrduPoint.com
Russia To Resume Int'l Air Traffic If COVID-19 Situation Permits So- Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday that the country would resume international flights if the epidemiological situation allowed such a move.

"If the [COVID-19] situation allows, we will resume [air traffic]," Borisov told reporters when asked whether there was a possibility of resuming international air traffic any time soon.

The official did not specify the possible dates.

Russia suspended all international air traffic on March 27 over the coronavirus pandemic, except for flights for the evacuation, cargo, postal, medical and humanitarian purposes.

More Stories From World

