Russia to Resume Regular Flights With Cuba Starting July 1 - Deputy Prime Minister

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia will resume regular flights with Cuba starting July 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Friday.

"On behalf of the President, regular flights with Cuba will resume from July 1.

The corresponding directive has been given to Aeroflot," Chernyshenko said.

Cuba is Russia's key partner in Central America and it is absolutely logical that economic relations require to be developed in all directions, the official explained.