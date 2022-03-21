UrduPoint.com

Russia To Retaliate Against Expulsion Of 10 Diplomats From Sofia - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Russia will retaliate against the expulsion of ten diplomats from the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova said on Monday

"We will, so to speak, respond in an appropriate manner. Possibly with non-symmetrical measures.

But the answer will be provided," Mitrofanova said on air of Russia-24 tv channel.

The Bulgarian authorities did not explain the reasons for expelling the Russian diplomats, Mitrofanova added.

On Friday, Bulgaria declared ten Russian diplomats personae non gratae. Latvia and Estonia also announced that they have decided to expel three employees of the Russian embassies in their countries, while Lithuania has expelled four.

