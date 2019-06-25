UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Retaliate If National Security Jeopardized - Senior Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:20 PM

Russia to Retaliate If National Security Jeopardized - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia will retaliate if its security is jeopardized, the chairman of the Russian lower house's defense committee, Vladimir Shamanov, told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement that the alliance would undertake measures targeting Russia if it did not resume compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

"Stoltenberg is an irresponsible chatterbox. So we don't care much about his opinion. Meanwhile, our president [Vladimir Putin] has said clearly that we will retaliate where US systems jeopardizing Russian security are deployed. We will certainly do it, and we don't care about what they do," Shamanov said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Alliance

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

3 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

3 hours ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.