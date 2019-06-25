Russia to Retaliate If National Security Jeopardized - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia will retaliate if its security is jeopardized, the chairman of the Russian lower house's defense committee, Vladimir Shamanov, told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement that the alliance would undertake measures targeting Russia if it did not resume compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

"Stoltenberg is an irresponsible chatterbox. So we don't care much about his opinion. Meanwhile, our president [Vladimir Putin] has said clearly that we will retaliate where US systems jeopardizing Russian security are deployed. We will certainly do it, and we don't care about what they do," Shamanov said.