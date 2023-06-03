UrduPoint.com

Russia To Return To New Start Treaty If US Stops Hostile Policy Towards Moscow - Ryabkov

Russia to Return to New Start Treaty If US Stops Hostile Policy Towards Moscow - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The condition for Russia's return to the full functioning of the New START Treaty is Washington's abandonment of its fundamentally hostile policy toward Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"Our own condition for returning to the full functioning of the Treaty is that the United States should abandon its fundamentally hostile policy toward Russia," he told reporters.

